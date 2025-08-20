Did we need to cancel parade?

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

THE EDITOR: The decision by the government to cancel the Independence Day parade came out of the blue, just like the state of emergency announcement. Understandably, it has sparked much debate and concern among the national community.

Yes, there’s precedent but in the previous years it was cancelled, in 2020 and 2021, this country faced the covid19 pandemic, when mass congregations were not possible. However, in 2025, I have seen several different reasons given by the government for the cancellation of the parade and fireworks display, but I am still to be convinced that this extreme move was warranted.

The release on August 15, issued by the Ministry of Homeland Security, stated that the cancellation was due to security concerns and public safety issues. This was reiterated by Ministers Saddam Hosein and Roger Alexander later that day. However, notwithstanding the severe nature of the threat, didn’t the Commissioner of Police state that the initial threat had been neutralised? Is it that even in a state of emergency the government finds it hard to protect the top brass of defence, national security and judiciary at a public event?

If this is so, then should we even be walking the streets and should these officials be in safe houses? Surely, if the Queen’s Park Savannah cannot be secured and locked down, then we are in problems.

We recently had a high-level visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. I saw the highest levels of security protocols with streets and even highways locked down. Couldn’t we have taken a page from this book?

Another argument proffered by both Alexander and Hosein was that it would save on costs. I have seen some reported estimates that the parade could cost as much as $1.5 million in state funding. However, the same Modi trip cost this country $900,000 while the lavish ceremonial opening of Parliament cost $750,000. So, to say we could spend money on these events and not find $1.5 million to host a parade for our independence is just plain nonsensical.

But if the Minister of Finance needs help to find the money I have the solution. I saw in June, for the mid-year review, Parliament approved $60 million for Cepep for the period April to September. Seeing that Cepep contractors and 11,000 workers have been fired, there are now tens of millions of dollars in savings there. Couldn’t a small portion of this be reallocated to organise the Independence Day parade?

However, I have noted that the UNC members, when in opposition, consistently boycotted the Independence Day parades. They, since assuming office, have also taken to attacking our independent institutions, such as the President, Independent senators and even other office-holders.

I have to wonder whether the parade cancellation is a display of their disregard for our patriotic sentiments as a people and a further attack on the independent institutions we cherish in this country. After all, which self-respecting democracy would not celebrate its independence?

ANTHONY MORGAN

Petit Valley