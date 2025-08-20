CPL clarifies: All five TKR home games to be played at BLCA

Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba - File photo

The organisers of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and four-time CPL winners Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have released a joint-statement to affirm that all of the TT franchise's matches in the 2025 season will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) in Tarouba. The release was issued on August 19.

"The Republic Bank CPL and the TKR are aware of recent online speculation suggesting matches in this year's tournament may be relocated from the BLCA," the statement read.

"We can confirm that all five of TKR's home matches will be played as scheduled at the BLCA."

Long-standing TKR manager Colin Borde said there had been speculation that games may have been moved to the Queen's Park Oval, a venue which will not be hosting any CPL matches for the first time in the tournament's 13-year history.

On August 16, an article in the TT Express reportedly suggested that CPL CEO Pete Russell was open to the idea of still hosting matches at the Queen's Park Oval venue this season.

Speaking to Newsday on August 19, though, CPL's head of PR and communications Peter Miller and the Knight Riders Group's media manager Himanish Bhattacharjee denied those reports.

Bhattacharjee said both parties saw the need to put out a release as chatter began to spread on social media and in various fan groups, while they were also inundated with many calls.

Miller simply said, "There have been a lot of rumours that we're moving. We are not."

Pressed for further comments on the initial media reports on Russell's remarks, Miller said CPL had no other comments to add at the time.

The four-time champs started their 2025 campaign with a 12-run win over the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on August 17, with New Zealand opener Colin Munro smashing 120 off 57 balls. TKR's second game of the season will be played against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua from 7 pm on August 20.

TKR will open their five-game homestand against the Falcons on August 27. They will then host Barbados Royals (August 29), rivals Guyana Amazon Warriors (August 30), Patriots (September 1) and reigning champions St Lucia Kings (September 3).

During a TKR practice session at the Queen's Park Oval on August 8, Borde spoke about the desire for the team to create more happy memories at the BLCA this season.

"The vibes in Trinidad, whether east, west, north or south, it's Trinidad vibes. The Queen's Park Cricket Club and the Queen's Park Oval, everybody knows it's an iconic venue with a big vibe. Tarouba is also a vibe," he said.

"Tarouba is a lovely stadium. We've got good memories down there and we've won finals down there...as a cricket team, we're here to win matches and hopefully we'll win the hearts, souls and minds of the people of TT."