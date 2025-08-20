Committee probing Jasher’s death gets extension

Jasher Francois. -

THE Health Ministry says the panel of independent experts investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of six-year-old Jasher Francois have been given an additional week to complete its report.

The report was supposed to be submitted on August 20. The new deadline for its submission is August 25.

In a statement, the ministry said the extension will allow the panel to conduct a more thorough and holistic examination of all aspects of care received.

This includes a detailed review of the patient’s notes at the institutions under the South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) where care was provided, face-to-face interviews with medical and support staff who interacted with Jasher and his family and engagement with the Francois family.

Jasher's funeral took place on August 16 at the Baptists’ Ambassadors for Christ Church, St John’s Village, San Fernando.

The ministry said interaction with his family after his funeral was to help the panel " to better understand their direct experiences and perspectives."

The ministry repeated its condolences to the Francois family and its commitment to "transparency and accountability in this matter."

It assured the public the review process is being undertaken with the highest degree of diligence and care.

Further updates, the ministry said, will be provided as the review progresses.

Jasher died at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital on August 7.

An autopsy has determined that Jasher died from a cardiovascular event likely triggered by the administration of magnesium sulphate medication.

Prof Hubert Daisley conducted a second autopsy on August 10 at Guides Funeral Home, San Fernando.

According to the preliminary report obtained by Newsday, Daisley’s autopsy found, like the exam done at the San Fernando General Hospital, that Francois had aspiration pneumonitis.

However, he found Jasher also had cyanosis of the extremities, cerebral oedema, acute renal injury secondary to shock, cardiomegaly, and a congested loop of small bowel.

Based on those findings, Daisley believed Jasher suffered a cardiovascular event which produced cardiogenic shock, acute kidney injury and a “markedly oedematous brain/hypoxic-ischemic brain injury.

“He vomited during this event, aspirated and died. Most likely, Jasher Francois suffered this adverse event during the intravenous administration of medication.”

After the autopsy was done on August 10, Francois told Newsday the family felt vindicated by the findings.

On August 11, Francois said he would be making no further statements to the media on the matter.

“I don’t want to talk out of my mouth. I want the report to speak for itself.”

Francois said, “It has put me on a path...a step in the right direction.”