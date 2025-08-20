Clear move against the President

President Christine Kangaloo

THE EDITOR: I would like to advise the prime minister that she is leading not only her party but the country. I say this because of the recent cancellation of the Independence Day parade.

Now we all know that the UNC doesn't respect the President of our republic and as such I think the cancellation is a clear move to take the president out of whatever limelight the parade offers. This, as simple as it may seem, is the reason why our nation is being deprived of one of our shining moments of patriotism.

Madam PM, this is not UNC country alone. You are Prime Minister of TT. So, please get your act together and do the right thing.

MARK KEITH

via e-mail