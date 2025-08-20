Carrington 7th in World Jr 100m backstroke final

TT swimmer Liam Carrington. -

TRINIDAD and Tobago swimmer Liam Carrington registered a seventh-place finish in the men's 100-metre backstroke final at the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania on August 20.

Swimming out of lane one, Carrington hit the wall in 54.83 seconds and just edged out Canada's Parker Deshayes who brought up the rear in the eight-man field in 54.84.

The gold medal was won by Ireland's John Shortt who clocked a time of 53.86 to pull away from Georgii Iakovlev (53.94). USA's Gavin Keogh was third in 54.06.

In the first of two semifinals on August 19, Carrington lowered his boys' 15-17 national record with a 54.54-clocking to place fourth and land the seventh-fastest time heading into the final. Keogh clocked the fastest time going into the final – 53.52 – but was unable to replicate that form when it mattered most.

In the men's 200m freestyle event earlier on August 20, Carrington placed ninth in heat ten in one minute, 52.08 seconds (1:52.08). Swimming out of lane seven, Carrington found it difficult to challenge the frontrunners and subsequently finished well back in the ten-man heat. The heat was one by Austria's Christian Giefing (1:47.94).

Carrington's swim was good enough for 30th overall out of a massive field of 107 competitors. The 17 year old will return to the pool on August 21 when he contests the heats of the 50m backstroke and 50m freestyle events. TT's Evan Gillard-Bruce will also contest the 50m freestyle heats on August 21.