CAPE grad, 19, dies in Beetham crash

Kavish Persad, 19, died in a car crash on August 20. -

A 19-year-old man died in a car crash on the Beetham Highway on August 19, a day after receiving his highly anticipated CAPE results.

The victim, Kavish Persad, was driving a white Hyundai Ioniq around 10 pm when disaster struck.

Reports say Persad lost control of his car while trying to overtake another car. He crashed into the car before careening off the highway and slamming into the Beetham water main.

His car then launched into the air before landing in the nearby Laventille River. Earlier that day, Persad’s father, Pundit Maniedeo Persad, paid tribute to Kavish on social media, congratulating him on his CAPE results, which included five Grade Is and one Grade II.