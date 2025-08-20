Bus driver's funeral set for after autopsy

Munsaf Khan. -

THE family of a bus driver who was killed along with a passenger in a horrific crash on the Solomon Hochoy Highway may get their wish for an early funeral.

Munsaf Khan, 49, a driver with the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC), died on August 19 in a collision in Freeport.

When Newsday visited his Avocat home just hours after the crash, relatives said they were hoping to hold the funeral as soon as possible in accordance with religious customs.

As Muslims, the family said they were even willing to forgo an autopsy to speed up the funeral process.

On the morning of August 20, a relative confirmed that Khan’s body was at the Forensic Science Centre in St James, and the family was waiting for the autopsy to be done. The funeral is tentatively set for 3.30 pm at the ASJA Masjid in Avocat.

At 7.42 pm on August 19, PTSC extended condolences to Khan’s family via Facebook.

“May his soul rest in peace, and may his memory remain a source of inspiration to us all,” the post read.

PTSC added that Khan had served faithfully as a driver/conductor at the San Fernando depot from February 12, 2009, until his death, showing unwavering dedication throughout his years of service.

Khan was unmarried and had no children.

He died alongside Roxanne Phillip of Princes Town, a SWAT security officer, who was returning home from her shift at the Port of Spain General Hospital. She had moved into her apartment on Sixth Company Road about six months ago.

The crash occurred on the southbound lane of the highway. A total of 23 people, including the driver of the truck that collided with the PTSC bus, were evacuated from the wreckage.

The investigation is ongoing.