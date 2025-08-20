Authorities cracking down on illegal activity at Buccoo Marine Park

No Man’s Land, Buccoo Marine Park. - File photo courtesy Pat Ganase

AUTHORITIES are cracking down on illegal activity in the Buccoo Marine Park, one of the Tobago’s major tourist attractions.

On August 16, a joint exercise, called Operation Reef Shield, unearthed several areas of non-compliance among boat operators and vendors at No Man’s Land.

In a statement on August 18, the THA Division of Food Security, Natural Resources, the Environment and Sustainable Development said fines were issues for five boats for overcrowding while two suspensions were handed down for missing safety equipment.

The division said unlicensed vendors selling narcotics and alcohol were shut down while several jet skis were impounded for violations within the reef zone.

Food vendors, found to be non-compliant, were ordered closed until corrective measures were implemented.

The division’s line secretary Nathisha Charles-Pantin described the Buccoo Reef Marine Park as a national treasure.

She said the operation sent a clear message: illegal exploitation will not be tolerated.

“We are committed to science-based enforcement to preserve Tobago’s ecological and economic future. Public awareness and compliance are critical to protecting our people and the future of the marine park.”

The joint operation included members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, Coast Guard, Defence Force, Regiment, Tobago Emergency Management Agency and public health officials.

It targeted the marine park with the goal of strengthening compliance, protecting Tobago’s unique marine ecosystem and ensuring the safety of all who utilise the area.