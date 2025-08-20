9 in court on gun, ammo charges

NINE men appeared before the court on August 18, charged with possession of guns and ammunition following a police exercise in Palmiste, San Fernando.

The nine — Aikim Andrews, Kadeem Trotman, Tarik James, Kalichi Coppin, Mathew Fraser, Judah Lashley, Akeem Scott, Shakeem Alexander and Desean Gay — faced Master Delicia Bethelmy.

They were charged with firearm and ammunition offences in three separate cases.

Acting corporal Huggins charged Andrews, Trotman, James, Coppin and Fraser with possession of a shotgun and three shotgun shells. PC Lalloo charged Lashley and Scott with possession of a pistol fitted with an extended magazine and 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition. PC Ramsaroop charged Alexander and Gay with possession of an extended magazine and 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition. Sgt Regan Ramanan prosecuted all the matters.

Andrews, Alexander and Gay were each granted $250,000 bail. Andrews was ordered to surrender his passport and report regularly to the police, while Alexander and Gay were placed on curfew and reporting conditions. Alexander and Gay were on seven-day detention orders before they appeared in court.

Status and sufficiency hearings for the men were set for April.

The accused, ages 22 to 29, are from St James, Beetham Gardens, Morvant, Port of Spain, Aripero, Piarco and La Romaine. They were represented by attorneys Kareem Marcelle, Godson Phillip, Ian Brooks, Richard Clark Wills, Jared Ramsaran and Enrique Singh.