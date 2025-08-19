Widow of Well Services employee focuses on family, waits for closure

In this January 6 file photo, Candacy Phillip, with her children, from left, Josiah, Jaziel, Jelicia and Justin at their home in La Romaine. Candacy's husband Pete Phillip, an employee of Well Services Petroleum Company Ltd died when Rig 110 collapsed in the Gulf of Paria on December 22, 2024. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

CANDACY Phillip says she is focusing on her family while hoping there will be closure regarding the recovery of her husband Pete's body.

She made this comment on August 19 in response to a statement issued by the Energy Ministry relating to the accident in which Pete went missing last year.

Pete Phillip, of La Romaine, went missing in the early hours of December 22, 2024, after Rig 110, operated by his employer Well Services Petroleum Company Ltd, partially collapsed in the Gulf of Paria.

In January, Pete’s body had been located. However, Well Services said it had engaged a third-party company to assist in recovery efforts using specialised equipment.

Pete and Candacy had four children at that time. She gave birth to their fifth child in February.

At the time of Pete’s disappearance, two of their sons – 12 and 13 – were preparing to sit the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exams. On April 10, they sat the exams. One brother hoped to pass for St Benedict’s College in La Romaine and the other for San Fernando Central Secondary School.

On February 3, then energy minister Stuart Young said the ministry was working with both Well Services and Heritage Petroleum to support recovery efforts.

In a telephone interview on August 19, Phillip said, "We had an update (from Well Services) last week and they said they had to wait until September."

She added the company said it would be receiving more equipment then to assist with recovery and salvage efforts.

Candacy said, "It has been about eight months now. Honestly, I am telling you that I got so fed up waiting. Still I try to forget about it, hoping you know that some good news will come.

She added, "Every time you get an update, it's like it's a fall back."

Candacy said she and her family are frustrated by this situation but doing their best to move on with their lives.

She admitted the family is yet to get final closure on this matter.

"I am telling you honestly, if I study that because of the kids...I have to focus on bringing them (up). Remember, I am doing it on my own now as a single parent."

In a statement earlier on August 18, the ministry said it has been monitoring the progress of recovery and salvage efforts related to the Rig 110 incident.

These salvage efforts involve the recovery of tanks, fuels and fluids; raising the rig, cutting the legs and shifting the collapsed rig away from the well; and refloating the rig for final disposal.

The ministry said, "This salvage operation is expected to facilitate the recovery of the victim, Mr Pete Phillip."

In May, the ministry continued, Minister in the Energy Ministry Ernesto Kesar and a team of technical officers received a briefing from Well Services regarding the Rig 110 incident.

"At this meeting, the projected time frame for salvage activity was laid out by Well Services, with the expectation that the salvage operation of the collapsed rig would begin in June 2025."

The ministry said Kesar asked the company, at that time, for salvage activities to be expedited and for it to ensure compassionate and consistent support to the family of the victim.

The ministry said at the start of August, it also received an update from Heritage regarding the salvage of Rig 110.

"This update highlighted that assets belonging to Heritage continues to be at risk near the collapsed Rig 110."

The ministry said it wished again to express concern about the management of this tragic event.

"Well Services has not met their projected June 2025 commencement date for salvage operations."

The ministry said the issue of this delayed commencement and the reason for it has not been officially communicated to it by Well Services to date. The ministry called on the company to officially provide timely notifications "on the progress of salvage activity and the recovery of the victim."