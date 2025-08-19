We welcome this act of compassion

Fireworks . - File photo

THE EDITOR: The Fireworks Action Coalition of TT welcomes the government’s suspension of state-sponsored fireworks displays for this year's Independence Day celebrations.

After many years of lobbying for responsible use of fireworks we welcome this development as an act of much needed compassion, which will help unite a hurting population and motivate a caring society while acting to safeguard people and property, protect the environment, and protect the rights and interests of those adversely affected by fireworks.

As we look forward with optimism to a safe and peaceful future for all citizens of TT, we urge the government to now move with dispatch to legislate responsible use of all fireworks, which begins with prohibiting the use of any fireworks by the general population.

History has shown that it is extremely difficult to enforce any laws relative to fireworks and therefore there must be restrictions as to who can use, where, when and why. “Silent fireworks” are not, by themselves, necessarily the solution.

ROGER MARSHALL

Fireworks Action Coalition of TT