UWI St Augustine guild condemns sudden increase in fees

Students walk past the administration building of the UWI St Augustine campus. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE UWI, St Augustine, Guild of Students is condemning a move by the administration of the campus to implement a student fee increase, now deferred, without informing students in a timely manner.

In a release on Instagram on April 19, signed by president Vedanand Hargobin, the guild responded to an e-mail sent to students on April 14, which informed students that an approved tuition fee increase of 20 per cent which had been previously published, had been deferred for Semester 1 of the 2025/2026 academic year.

The e-mail continued, “This means that, for Semester 1, the approved increase in tuition fees at the St Augustine campus will not be implemented, and tuition fees will remain the same as last year's rates for all students (new and continuing).”

The guild said the decision to raise fees was first approved in 2023 after a consultative process involving many stakeholders including past guild representatives.

“The current guild council acknowledges this history and the principle of consultation but does not agree with the decision to move forward with implementation at this time. We hold firmly that while the university may require additional resources, continuing students should not be asked to bear the immediate burden without adequate support and preparation.”

The guild said since June, it has been in active discussions with campus administration, pressing for transparency and urging that the student body be officially informed of the decision.

“Unfortunately, this was not done in a timely manner. It was only after the guild council threatened further action in an email sent on August 12 that the administration finally issued a formal communication to the campus. This failure in communication is deeply concerning and has only compounded the frustration of students.”

“The guild's position is clear: while we understand the university's need for greater funding, especially given that fees at the St Augustine campus have not been adjusted for 24 years, such an increase must be accompanied by meaningful improvements in financial assistance, amenities, and the overall student experience. Students cannot simply be asked to pay more without a corresponding investment in their wellbeing and development.”

The guild said it would be holding a special general meeting on August 20, where students would be able to voice their concerns and perspectives on this matter. The guild said it remained committed to standing with and for the student body during this critical time.