Use parade $ to support pig farmers

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar -

THE EDITOR: Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) calls on the Prime Minister to redirect the $2.9 million saved from the cancellation of the frivolous Independence Day street parade toward rescuing small pig farmers who have lost their livelihoods following the nationwide culling of pigs to contain the devastating porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome outbreak.

These small farmers have no insurance protection and are left with nothing. By investing in the replacement of animals, true leaders can help revive this critical grassroots industry.

Madame PM, this initiative will reap real and positive outcomes for the national economy and for food security.

At a time of economic uncertainty, austerity, and inflation, repurposing government spending from frivolous cosmetic projects to small businesses and agricultural initiatives with measurable, tangible results within one-two years is the kind of leadership our nation urgently needs.

Such support will not only provide relief, but also reduce an already vulgar food import bill. Together we must strengthen the backbone of our ailing food production sector.

The FFOS has pledged $500 towards an organised relief effort. We also publicly appeal to professionals and businesses nationwide: if 150 businesses contribute $500 each, it would be enough to get several struggling farmers restarted.

We need solidarity, leadership, and action.

Anyone who wishes to contribute, please contact my office via WhatsApp at 252-4587.

GARY ABOUD

corporate secretary

FFOS