Tunapuna Piarco Corporation to hold its Independence Day event

TUNAPUNA Piarco Regional Corporation chairman Josiah Austin said the corporation will be holding its Independence Day event at the Eddie Hart Savannah at 7 pm as scheduled.

Speaking to Newsday via WhatsApp on August 18, Austin said preparations had begun for the show before the announcement of the cancellation of the national Independence Day parade.

“We will continue with our cultural show with everything that’s permitted legally.

“There will be a host of cultural and religious performances, including steelpan bands, gospel artistes, soca artistes, chutney, tassa and rhythm sections among other acts.”

The government cancelled the national celebrations in a media release on August 15, citing national security concerns amid the current state of emergency. Fireworks at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain were also cancelled.