Traffic restrictions in PoS for Pan and Powder parade

Pan lovers enjoy themselves during the Pan and Powder Parade at City Hall on Pembroke Street, Port of Spain in this 2024 file photo.

THERE will be the closure of or restricted parking along some streets in the capital city to accommodate the annual Pan Trinbago Pan and Powder parade. The event will take place on August 20 from 5 pm starting at City Hall, Knox Street.

Woodford Square, Frederick, Duke, Hart, Knox, Abercromby, Pembroke, Keate and Queen Park’s Savannah are among the affected areas.

A letter to affected businesses said Knox Street between Abercromby and Frederick Streets would be closed to all traffic.

The no parking zones will be along Hart Street between Abercromby and Frederick Streets.

Frederick Street between Duke and Hart Streets, Knox Street between Abercromby and Pembroke Streets.

Abercromby Street between Hart and Knox Streets as well as Pembroke Street between Knox and Keate Streets are among the zones.

There will also be no parking zones on Keate Street between Pembroke and Frederick Streets as well as Frederick Street between Keate to the Queen’s Park Savannah.

The afternoon’s event will see ten bands moving the crowds from the starting point at the corner of Pembroke and Knox Streets, then north on Pembroke Street to Keate Street, right on Keate Street, left on Frederick Street to the Queen’s Park Savannah.

Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore said in a phone interview on August 19 that she anticipates yet another large crowd for the event.