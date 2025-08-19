Rough start to CFU Under-14 Challenge Series for Trinidad and Tobago girls

TT's national under-14 team gear up for action in the CFU Under-14 Girls' Challenge Series. Photo courtesy CFU -

Despite fielding two teams in the competition, hosts Trinidad and Tobago have had a rough start to the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Under-14 Girls' Challenge Series, as the TT Under-14s and the High Performance team have both suffered back-to-back losses in their first two matches.

Playing in Group A in tier one, the High Performance team have had a tournament to forget thus far as they were dealt heavy 9-0 and 8-0 thumpings by Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico respectively. Meanwhile, the national Under-14s have had more respectable showings but still have no points to show for their efforts. In their first game at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on August 16, the national Under-14s let a one-goal lead slip as they lost 2-1 to Aruba. In their second tier one, Group B match on August 17, TT conceded late in either half as they lost 2-0 to Bermuda in Mucurapo.

In the latter match, TT conceded in first-half stoppage-time when Bermuda's Mia Daponte neatly lifted a right-footed shot over the TT goalie after receiving a through pass from the diminutive Alva Tucker. TT would have felt hard done, though, as Bermuda's Priya Dill got away with a handle ball in her own half before the visitors initiated their decisive counter.

TT would have loved a dream finish, but actually conceded at the death from a set piece. In the 68th minute of the 70-minute contest, Bermuda captain Avery Taylor swung in a free kick from the left flank which went through the custodian's gloves and settled into the net despite the best of efforts of a defender on the line.

The result positioned TT at the bottom of Group B with zero points. Jamaica head the group with six points from two matches after getting narrow 1-0 wins over Bermuda and Aruba respectively.

From 4 pm at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on August 19, TT will meet the table-topping Jamaicans as they aim to land their first victory of the tournament, with Aruba playing Bermuda in the other group match.

In Group A, the High Performance team will hope to avoid another spanking when they take on Martinique from 10 am at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar, on August 19. Similar to the High Performance team, Martinique have lost two straight matches. In their first game, Martinique were drubbed 6-0 by Puerto Rico, with a 3-0 loss to Dominican Republic following in their second match. From noon at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, on August 19, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico will meet for Group A honours.