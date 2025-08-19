Not simply a date on calendar

Members of the K9 unit of the TTPS take part in the Independence Day parade at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: The government’s decision, citing security concerns, not to host our nation’s Independence Day parade, but instead to dedicate it to quiet reflection is understandable in its intention but troubling in its effect.

Independence Day is not simply a date on the calendar. It is a living tradition, a time when the people of TT proudly line the streets to cheer those who march and to celebrate our hard-won sovereignty. To remove the parade altogether risks eroding a cherished expression of patriotism.

If the government believes it cannot safely host the full ceremonial parade on August 31, with the judiciary, diplomatic corps, and political leaders all gathered in one place, then why not consider a more modest alternative?

On September 1, which will be observed as the public holiday, a scaled-down version could still be held – one that allows those who have trained tirelessly for months to march through the streets of Port of Spain. Such a mini-parade would preserve the spirit of independence, maintain the government’s day of reflection, and yet give citizens the opportunity to express their pride.

Security would remain intact, as the high-risk concentration of dignitaries would be avoided. Reflection would remain intact, as the solemnity of Independence Day itself would still be observed. But most importantly, the people would remain connected to their country’s most symbolic celebration.

Independence belongs not only to the state but to its citizens. To deny the people this visible celebration, when a compromise is so easily within reach, would be to diminish the very unity and patriotism the holiday represents.

ARON LAMBERT

via e-mail