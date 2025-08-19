Nicholas Romany, Tafari Waldron get personal bests, but miss out on medals

TT middle-distance athletes Tafari Waldron (L) and Nicholas Romany. - Photo courtesy NAAATT

Ace TT middle-distance runners Nicholas Romany and Tafari Waldron both clocked personal best (PB) times in the men's 1,500-metre final at the fifth North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Championships at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex, Freeport, Bahamas on August 16, but it wasn't enough to add to their country's medal haul at the games.

The three-day meet concluded on August 17, with TT having the solitary medal to show – a bronze in the women's long jump from Tyra Gittens-Spotsville who leapt to a 6.64-metre distance to get a podium spot on August 15.

A day later, the TT trio of Nicholas Landeau, Romany and Waldron faced the starter as they took on the 1,500m final. Earlier this month, at the National Association of Athletics Administrations Open Championships, Romany bettered Landeau and an 11-man field as he claimed the national 1,500m title in three minutes, 50.67 seconds (3:50.67). In Bahamas, Romany improved on his time and also pulled Waldron with him, but Landeau was unable to complete the race despite a decent start.

Romany placed eighth in the 13-man field in 3:49.58, with his countryman and rival Waldron finishing ninth in 3:51.67 as both men achieved their lifetime best in the distance.

The 1,500m final was won by Canada's Foster Malleck in 3:37.54 as he beat Canadian compatriot Charles Philibert-Thiboutot (3:40.57) to the line. Puerto Rico's Carlos Vilches (3:41.34) claimed the bronze medal.