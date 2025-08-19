NACTA: Too early to judge UNC performance

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and government MPs during a sitting of Parliament on June 13. - File photo

WHILE some people believe the UNC has had a good 100 days in office since winning the April 28 general election, others believe this period is too short to properly assess the party's performance in government.

These were some of the findings of a recent North American Caribbean Teachers Association (NACTA) survey which was released on August 19.

The UNC won 26 seats, the PNM and 13 and TPP 2 in the general election.

NACTA said, "The 100th day is a benchmark that's widely considered the first impression of any new administration."

NACTA added, "It is traditional for governments to be assessed or evaluated after 100 days in office for early accomplishments and missteps. But it is important to note there's only so much the first 100 days can tell the public about governance. Nevertheless, it foreshadows achievements and priorities of the new government."

The first 100 days of an new administration is also a check on it is on course to realise campaign promises.

NACTA said Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar received a huge mandate from the voters to proceed with her plan as they rejected the incumbent PNM on April 28.

"In order to eviscerate the growing lack of confidence in government, the public feels that Kamla must show early progress in combating crime and other successes such as lowering cost of living and efficiently deliver services."

NACTA said citizens believe the focus of the new administration has been on security, home ownership tax, good governance, economic growth, job creation, reduction of bureaucracy, demanded more effective parliamentary representation, and advocated accountability on all aspects of government.

Repealing the TT Revenue Authority Act, working on stand-your-ground laws, declaring a state of emergency (SoE) and addressing alleged fraud in Cepep have been identified by people polled in the survey as some things which were welcomed.

NACTA said Persad-Bissessar "has been very inspiring on the platform and in parliament as she constantly updates the population on policies, winning the confidence of the public to give her time to address the many problems facing the country."

But NACTA noted the UNC is still in something of a honeymoon period since the election and must secure more revenues and deliver more of its promises or else people will lose patience.

"The public has complained they have not seen significant improvement in the economy. But they understand government faces serious revenue and budgetary problems. The financial and fiscal challenges are well known and solutions will have to be pursued over time, medium and long term."