Mixed fortunes to start CAZOVA senior champs for Trinidad and Tobago men

TT's Joel Theodore (right) makes a play at the net against Curacao during the senior CAZOVA Championships at the Sir Kendal Isaacs National Gymnasium in Nassau, Bahamas on August 17. - Photo courtesy CAZOVA

The Trinidad and Tobago men's team had contrasting results to start the Senior Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Championships at the Sir Kendal Isaacs National Gymnasium, Nassau, Bahamas, as they lost a thriller to Curacao in their opening match before bouncing back to whip Guadeloupe in the second.

After falling to a 3-2 loss to Curacao in the first game on August 17, the Essiel Seecharan-coached TT team roared back in their next game on August 18 as they defeated Guadeloupe in straight sets (25-17, 25-17, 25-17) to get a 3-0 win in Pool B play.

In their opener against Curacao, captain Daynte Stewart led the TT team admirably but they eventually came up short. On two occasions, the TT team battled from a set down to level the end-to-end clash. However, in the decisive set, Curacao just won it 15-13 to seal the match and turn back the 2023 bronze medallists.

The first set went Curacao's way as they took it 25-23, with TT grabbing the second set 25-21. Curacao were dominant in the third set and took it 25-15, before TT dug deep in the fourth to take a marathon set 28-26.

Curacao then had the final say in the fifth set to start off on a winning note in Pool B.

In another Pool B match on August 17, Barbados got a key 3-1 victory over Guadeloupe (25-23, 25-15, 23-25, 25-12). In the opening game of the men's tourney on August 16, Jamaica got an exciting 3-2 win over Bahamas (20-25, 25-15, 25-21, 20-25, 15-11).

The TT women were scheduled to open their campaign against Bahamas after press time on August 18.