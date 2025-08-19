Independence parade a colonial relic

A detachment of soldiers during an Independence Day parade at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. -

THE EDITOR: Readers who were around in 1970 will recall that late PM Dr Eric Williams, in reacting to the mutiny that took place in a portion of the regiment (not Coast Guard), led by Raffique Shah and Rex La Salle as the Black Power Movement sought to dethrone Williams and his PNM government, said that the establishment of an army in TT was one of the conditions set at Marlborough House talks by the British government for the granting of independence to TT.

We must look at the postponement of the independence morning military parade in the Savannah not as a matter of money, but as urgent security concerns for a society that is under state-of-emergency conditions, that is to say that it is being held to ransom/siege by the lawless lunatic fringe who believe they can live off the lawful earnings of the law-abiding.

That military parade featuring the full colourful display of arms, ammunition, force and might with some air power lately, is a vestige of our colonial past when might was right.

It is not a celebration of our independence that was obtained by peaceful negotiations.

In fact, the several marching agencies have failed TT in executing their substantive core responsibilities of keeping TT safe and secure.

The display of their ceremonial boots by these non-achieving forces on the military theatre of the Savannah cannot be a credible annual ritual of our independence.

That military parade further does not reflect our diversity.

It is Port of Spain-centred and driven to the exclusion of the rest of TT who may not be able to buy into the flags, fragrance and fire of a bygone era.

We are just imitating our colonial history and those who created it to prove how powerful we are.

The steelpan, thankfully, has been incorporated into the accompanying marching and pulsating musical ensemble and repertoire, but I have waited since 1962 to see some symbols of the tassa dignified in that annual visual ritual that climaxes into a canivalesque atmosphere down Tragarete Road.

If we are serious and judicious about the current wave of changing/removing the yokes/practices of colonial symbolism that only reflect the forces of might over right, then that annual military parade choreographed on the Savannah grass does not truly reflect nor speak for all of us who share, build and dwell in this independence space with a more enlightened and unforgiving ecology since 1962.

STEPHEN KANGAL

Caroni