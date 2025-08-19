IDA accuses Chief Sec of flip-flopping on Independence Day parade

The Tobago Cadet Academy salutes during the Independence Day parade along the Claude Noel Highway, Scarborough, on August 31, 2022. - File photo

THE INNOVATIVE Democratic Alliance (IDA) has accused THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine of flip-flopping in his decision to not host an Independence Day parade in Tobago on August 31.

In a release on August 16, the Office of the Chief Secretary (OCS) confirmed there will be no Independence Day Parade, official government functions or state-sponsored fireworks displays in Tobago to commemorate Trinidad and Tobago’s 63rd anniversary of Independence.

The OCS said its position was in keeping with the government’s decision to cancel the annual event and replace it with a national day of prayer and reflection due to the ongoing state of emergency (SoE).

As national security is listed as a Sixth Schedule item under the THA, Act 40 of 1996, the assembly has no responsibility for, nor authority over national security, it added.

The OCS said the decision to call off this year’s Independence Day celebrations rests solely within the purview of the government.

It said it remains guided by the national security intelligence and will continue to align its decisions accordingly.

The OCS said after the executive council meeting on August 20, Augustine will outline Tobago’s plans for observing the day with the public.

But in a statement on August 19, the IDA said the OCS’ decision to not have the parade “is yet another example of the Chief Secretary’s flip-flopping, indecision and failure to lead Tobago with strength.”

As an example, the party referred to the April 26, 2024 incident in which Englishman Peter Smith was bitten by a shark at Turtle Beach.

It recalled Augustine had initially declared a $10,000 bounty for the shark’s capture, then reversed it.

The IDA said Augustine also had demanded a large budget in the mid-term review of what he claimed Tobago needed but then back peddled.

The party also noted the advisory for the Tobago parade was well-publicised, “only now to concede that security matters fall outside of his jurisdiction.

“This is not leadership, this is weakness.”

The IDA said for more than a year, it had advised that the THA, under the Sixth Schedule of the THA Act, “shall not be responsible for national security,” on the island.

“Yet the Chief Secretary pressed ahead, moving a motion in the House to create a so-called, Tobago Security Committee, arrogating powers he did not have.

“He met, he promised, he boasted. And now with a new administration in Trinidad, he suddenly discovers that the parade is a matter of national security over which he has no say. This is not just poor judgment. This is cowardice.”

The party added, “Rather than standing side by side with our Trinidad counterparts to make decisions that respect the uniqueness of the islands, the Chief Secretary cowers in a corner with central government, leaving Tobago exposed and embarrassed when decisions are handed down.”

The IDA wondered what the case will be if the SoE continues during October.

“Will the Chief Secretary again cancel Tobago’s participation? or will he finally stand and plead Tobago’s case? Or is it that he has no interest in securing Tobago’s rightful place at the decision-making table, too distracted by foreign trips instead of fighting for Tobago at home?”

The party reiterated its view that Tobago’s safety, security and autonomy must be guaranteed through formal inclusion in the National Security Council.

“Only then can Tobago speak 'mano a mano' with central government, no matter which party is in power, PNM or UNC. Without this, Tobago will continue to be treated as an after-thought, our traditions dictated “across waters” with little regard for our people.”

It said successive administrations have failed to secure this arrangement for far too long.

“The IDA remains committed to ensuring that Tobago’s voice is not just heard but built into the national policy framework of TT.

“This is how we protect our dignity, identity, and rightful place within the Republic, not with cancellations, excuses and weakness but with strength, vision and courage. The IDA will not rest until Tobago sits at the national security table where decisions about our people are made.”

The Tobago Chamber of Industry & Commerce said its members have expressed mixed views about the cancellation of the Independence parade in Tobago.

“However, it must be emphasised that if there are national security concerns, security will always take priority,” the chamber’s president Curtis Williams told Newsday via WhatsApp.

He said although Independence Day remains a source of pride for citizens, “there are many other meaningful ways to celebrate across the country – whether through a national day of prayer or small community or family gatherings.”

Meanwhile, chairman of the Dr Eric Williams Memorial Committee Reginald Vidale suggested that the Independence parade be held at the Chaguaramas Heliport, where many parades have been held under the watch of the infantry battalion of the TT Defence Force.

“It cannot be more secure than that,” he said.

Vidale said Tobago’s parade should not be cancelled.