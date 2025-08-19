Health Ministry to address climate change impacts

Health Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe, second from right, speaks with, from left, IDB senior health specialist Ian Ho-A-Shu, British High Commissioner to TT Jon Dean, senior technical advisor to Carpha Mohamed El Sherbiny, and UK Public Health Rapid Support Team director Edmund Newman at Hilton, Port of Spain, on August 18. -

HEALTH Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe says his ministry will establish formal inter-ministerial arrangements with the Ministry of Housing, along with other relevant ministries and agencies, to address the multi-faceted health impacts of climate change.

He was giving the keynote speech at the Caribbean Public Health Agency (Carpha) regional global outbreak alert and response network (GOARN) tier 1.5 training: Orientation to National and International Outbreak Response and Carpha Emergency Response Evaluation Workshop at the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre, Lady Young Road, Port of Spain, on August 18.

Bodoe said the plan would address effects “from heat-related illnesses and vector-borne diseases to the consequences of extreme weather events on water and food safety.

“By integrating prevention, preparedness and response into our national resilience planning, we will ensure that our strategies are comprehensive, inclusive and sustainable, safeguarding public health not only for today, but for generations to come.”

He said TT’s and the region’s health security was only as strong as the capacity to prevent, detect and respond swiftly and effectively.

“This gathering represents far more than a training exercise; it is a strategic commitment to fortifying our collective defence against the ever-evolving threats of infectious diseases and public-health emergencies. It is a statement that the Caribbean, though small in size, stands united in purpose and prepared for action.”

He said TT reaffirmed its commitment to regional solidarity through hosting the training exercise.

“We recognise that an outbreak anywhere in our region is a threat everywhere. Our national strategy mirrors the regional approach, investing in early warning systems, public-health infrastructure and a highly skilled health workforce capable of responding to both national and cross-border health emergencies.

“This commitment to preparedness is further reinforced through our proactive approach to safeguarding public health. An emergency response plan will be developed to anticipate and address a full spectrum of potential medical crises, from natural hazards and oil spills to emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases.”

Bodoe said proactiveness is the difference between managing a contained incident and battling a full-scale emergency.

“By identifying risks before they escalate and putting robust measures in place, we can safeguard lives, minimise social and economic disruption and strengthen the resilience of our communities. This forward-looking posture ensures that our health systems remain agile, adaptive and ready to act at the earliest signs of a threat.”

The training exercise was a collaborative effort between Carpha, the UK Public Health Rapid Support Team (UK-PHRST, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN), funded through by Carpha’s Pandemic Fund Project, implemented with the support of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Carpha executive director Dr Lisa Indar said the initiative was the first of its kind, developed to assist member states in building rapid deployment teams to respond to crises.

“Carpha has developed Caribbean-tailored tools and interventions for real-time early warning and response to public-health threats like outbreaks epidemics/pandemics, as traditional global emergency and response tools developed for larger, more developed countries with well-established epidemiological and lab structures and workforce may not apply to the Caribbean situation.

“This initiative not only supports long-term sustainability of emergency preparedness at Carpha and in the region, but contributes directly to reducing the public-health impact of future pandemics and other acute threats, as well as demonstrates the strong and increasing partnerships with UKHSA and GOARN.”

She said during the week-long workshop, representatives of seven member states – Aruba, Barbados, Bermuda, Haiti, Belize, Sint Marteen and TT, as well as Carpha staff from nine departments, would be given the opportunity to strengthen their individual deployment readiness, examine and assess regional multisectoral co-ordination mechanisms within the context of a simulated outbreak response, and test and evaluate Carpha’s existing plans, policies, and procedures for regional outbreak response to identify strengths and areas for improvement.

British High Commissioner Jon Dean said the UK Government was proud to support the initiative through the UK Public Health Rapid Support Team, a UK government asset for providing rapid, high-quality technical assistance to public-health emergencies.

“This team, a partnership between UKHSA and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), builds on our long-standing co-operation with Carpha.

“Together, we have strengthened laboratory systems, advanced antimicrobial resistance, supported field epidemiology training, and, most importantly, are working to ensure that the Caribbean has a skilled and ready workforce to respond to public-health threats.”

IDB pandemic project team leader Ian Ho-a-Shu said the pandemic fund was created after the covid19 pandemic was declared as no longer being a global public health emergency.

“That moment reminded us of the critical importance of early action, regional co-ordination and smart investments. The fund was created with those lessons in mind. In July 2023, Carpha’s proposal was selected for funding, with the IDB selected as the implementing agency, a major milestone.”

He said Carpha has made bold strides in the project, with key achievements in all four components.