Fix lights on Lady Young

-

THE EDITOR: I write to express my serious concern regarding the malfunctioning street lights along the Lady Young Road, Port of Spain. The problem extends from the St Ann's roundabout all the way up to the lookout, creating dangerous conditions on this busy thoroughfare.

The lack of lighting poses a significant risk to road users. As this area has become a large residential community minus pavements, pedestrians walking at night – many of whom wear dark clothing – are barely visible to drivers.

The darkness also makes it difficult to spot animals that frequently cross or walk near the roadway. Reduced visibility has clearly contributed to an increase in traffic accidents.

As the sole provider of street lights, the TT Electricity Commission (T&TEC) has a duty to ensure the safety of our roads. This is a long-standing issue that must no longer be ignored. I urge the authorities to take immediate action and dispatch crews to repair the lights.

As a responsible public utility which has rendered excellent service over the past decades, it is important for it to send a crew to see the situation at night. This roadway must not be ignored and left with dysfunctional lights.

Restoring proper lighting is essential for the safety of every community in TT.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

via e-mail