Fires destroy two homes in Tobago

File photo

INVESTIGATIONS are continuing into a fire which completely destroyed a wooden house at Darrel Spring, Scarborough, Tobago, on August 19.

Reports are that around 7.15 am, officers assigned to the Scarborough Fire Station responded to a call about a fire at Miller Trace.

Police said when the officers arrived on the scene, the entire structure, with galvanise roof, was engulfed in flames.

The owner of the house, police said, is currently living in Trinidad, after a warrant for narcotic possession was issued for his arrest.

However, the house was said to have been occupied by Richard Williams, of Branch Road 2, Glen Road, Scarborough.

Police said there were no occupants in the house at the time of the fire. The estimated value of the structure is yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, investigations are also continuing into a fire which destroyed a five-bedroom, concrete house in Mt St George on August 18.

Police said around 11.30 am, Kelvin Joseph, 73, of Top Hill, left the house and went away.

Around 12.15 pm, Joseph’s neighbour observed smoke coming from the kitchen on the southern side of the house.

The neighbour, police said, entered the house and saw a microwave and the shelf it was on burning. The fire quickly spread to the roof.

Appliances from the Roxborough Fire Station responded but the house was completely destroyed.

It was said to have been valued at $1.5 million.