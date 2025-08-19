Expert on recognising serious illness in children: 'Trust your instincts'

BAVINA SOOKDEO

The death of six-year-old Jasher Francois, who died on August 7 just hours after being admitted to the San Fernando Teaching Hospital with a cough, has left the nation in shock and mourning. His passing – first attributed to aspiration pneumonitis, later found to involve cerebral oedema, renal injury and cardiogenic shock in an independent autopsy – has left parents nationwide anxious about their children’s health and the treatments they receive.

But while the exact cause of Jasher’s death is still under investigation, experts stress that one of the most powerful tools parents have is early recognition of serious illness.

Dr Vidya Ramcharitar Maharaj, consultant and head of department, Paediatric Emergency Department, Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, and associate lecturer in child health and emergency medicine at UWI, has been a medical practitioner for 25 years. She urges parents to understand that children can deteriorate far more quickly than adults.

“Unlike adults who gradually become unwell and will deteriorate slowly, children will become seriously ill much faster because their bodies have less reserve to cope with illness,” she explained. “They tend to compensate, meaning that their bodies try to maintain the status quo,” she added while giving an example – they increase their heart rate to maintain their blood pressure and so the blood pressure will read as normal although something is going on. “When the heart rate cannot increase to maintain it, everything stops and they 'crash', go unconscious and stop breathing,” the doctor said.

Ramcharitar Maharaj emphasised that recognising early warning signs allows parents to seek care before a condition worsens. “This,” she said, “can make treatment easier, safer and more effective. In many cases, early medical attention can prevent complications and even save a child’s life.”

Red flag symptoms

The doctor stressed that while colds and mild fevers are common in childhood, there are certain “red flag” symptoms that require urgent medical attention. These include:

• Difficult, rapid and/or noisy breathing

• Persistent high fever not responding to medication

• Severe vomiting or diarrhoea, especially with signs of dehydration

• Unusual drowsiness, confusion, or difficulty waking and walking

• Seizures

• A rapidly spreading rash that doesn’t fade when pressed

• Severe or worsening pain

• “Just seem to be not right.”

Additionally, there are changes in urine, stool, breathing, or behaviour that might signal a more dangerous illness. These warning changes according to the doctor are:

• Very little or no urine for more than eight-12 hours

• Blood in urine or stool

• Dark urine – “Pepsi/Coke” coloured urine

• Black, tar-like stools (Oreo makes stool look black) or very pale/white stools

• Rapid, laboured, or noisy breathing

• Sudden change in behaviour such as extreme irritability, listlessness, or confusion.

'Trust your instincts'

“Parents must trust their gut instincts,” she insisted. “They know their children better than anyone else.”

Questioned on how quickly a child’s condition can change, and what does “too long to wait” look like for seeking care, Ramcharitar Maharaj re-emphasised, “Children’s health can deteriorate in a matter of hours – or even minutes. If any of the signs mentioned above are recognised then do not wait to see if 'things will get better.' Go to an emergency department, paediatrician/family doctor or call emergency services immediately.”

This is especially crucial for babies and toddlers, who can’t explain what hurts. The medical practitioner advised parents of such children to look for the following:

• Persistent inconsolable crying (nothing is soothing them) (colic can give a similar cry but it happens at a particular time on the days it occurs)

• Refusal or sudden poor feeding

• Sudden change in activity level – very floppy or unusually still

• Arching of the back, grunting, or unusual movements

• Rapid breathing or pauses in breathing

• Persistent vomiting or diarrhoea

• Fever in a baby under three months old (this always needs urgent review)

• Sudden cough in an otherwise well child may indicate inhalation of a foreign body.

Parents of children who cannot speak or have developmental delays must also be vigilant.

“These children may show distress in subtle ways – changes in sleep patterns, appetite, activity levels, facial expressions, or posture can all be clues,” said the doctor. “They tend to have high pain thresholds, so they tolerate a great deal before it becomes apparent. Parents often know their child’s “baseline” best, so any significant change in usual behaviour should be taken seriously. As I said, trust your instincts – if something feels wrong, seek medical advice,” she again urged.

Use caution with home remedies

When children first show signs of discomfort, many parents turn to home remedies before seeking medical care. According to Ramcharitar Maharaj, these can be useful for mild ailments, like giving cool fluids for a sore throat or using a cool cloth for a mild fever. However, she cautioned that some home remedies are risky if symptoms are severe, worsening, or unexplained. “Delaying medical assessment for serious symptoms – such as breathing difficulty, dehydration, or persistent pain – can be dangerous,” she warned.

She also strongly advised against the following common home treatments:

• Giving aspirin to children (can cause a rare but serious condition called Reye’s syndrome)

• Using honey in babies under one year (risk of botulism)

• Applying strong-smelling oils like camphor or menthol directly to the skin of babies (can cause burns or breathing problems)

• Using adult medicines or leftover prescriptions without medical guidance

• Following a previous management for what you may think are the same symptoms.

In the wake of Jasher's passing, some parents say they fear hospital treatments. To them Ramcharitar Maharaj said, “When children die, it impacts everyone and is heartbreaking, however hospitals remain the safest place for critically ill children because they have trained staff, equipment, and medicines that cannot be replicated at home. The risks of delaying care far outweigh the rare risks associated with hospital treatment. Seeking help early often means less invasive treatment and better outcomes.”

Treating emergency situations

Asked how parents can make informed decisions about treatment in emergency situations, Ramcharitar Maharaj encouraged parents to remember three key points:

• Trust your instincts. Ramcharitar Maharaj says if your gut says something is wrong, act on it.

• Use simple questions – “Is my child breathing normally?”; “Are they responsive?”; “Has this symptom suddenly worsened?”

• Ask the healthcare team to explain options clearly. “Good teams will guide you through the safest choices quickly,” she pointed out and stressed, “When in doubt, err on the side of caution – getting checked and being told it’s nothing serious is always better than waiting too long.”

To ease anxiety, some key questions which parents should ask doctors or nurses when their child is admitted are:

• What is my child’s diagnosis and how serious is it?

• What treatment is planned, and why is it necessary?

• What possible side effects or risks should I watch for?

• How will we know if the treatment is working?

• Who can I contact if I have questions after leaving the hospital?

“Asking these questions helps parents stay informed and reassured about their child’s care” she added.

She explained that beyond asking those questions, parents can also advocate for their child’s safety and well-being by being present, sharing all relevant details about their child’s health history, allergies and recent symptoms, and seeking clarification whenever something is unclear. “Trust that the medical team wants the best for your child but remember that you are your child’s voice – your observations and concerns are valuable to their care,” she said.

Prevention is also key

Ramcharitar Maharaj said the following healthy habits “make children less likely to get seriously ill and help them recover faster when they do get sick.” She recommends:

• Ensuring a balanced diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables and whole foods

• Encouraging regular physical activity and outdoor play

• Maintaining good sleep habits

• Keeping up with vaccinations

• Teaching proper handwashing and hygiene

• Avoiding exposure to cigarette smoke

• Getting routine checks – vision and hearing (especially before starting school), dental visits every six months, growth and developmental assessments at annual visits and well checks, screening for anaemia and lead exposure in early childhood if risk factors are present and asthma or allergy assessments if symptoms persist. “These checks can detect problems early, before they become serious.”

If there’s one piece of advice Ramcharitar Maharaj wants parents in TT to take to heart, it’s this: “Never hesitate to seek medical care when something feels wrong. Trust your instincts – if your child’s symptoms are severe, worsening, or unusual, get them assessed as soon as possible. Acting quickly can make all the difference.”