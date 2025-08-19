CoP: Don’t panic, your FULs are safe

Allister Guevarro -

COMMISSIONER OF Police Allister Guevarro is assuring that the majority of files for firearm users licences (FULs) were not damaged or destroyed after a ruptured fire-suppression system resulted in flooding at the Police Administration Building on August 18.

In a voice note shared by the commissioner on August 19, Guevarro said only a few files were among those destroyed by the flooding incident at the building.

“Let me be absolutely clear because I have heard the comments and conspiracy theories on social media – the 55,000-plus firearm files are safe and are unaffected.

“They are securely housed at the firearms permit unit. The only files – and I will stress – the only firearm files that were affected were those brought to my office for weekly adjudication.

“So there is no need for panic. Your applications are safe.”

In a statement on August 18, police said the flooding incident damaged human-resource documents, FUL files, administrative files and internal memos.

The statement had said the files were left “irrecoverable.”

In that statement, police said there were a series of power outages and fire alarm activations across multiple floors of the building around 12.45 pm. It said the suppression system – designed to safeguard critical records in the event of a fire, became the source of the damage.

It also said a list of the files would be published and those affected would be asked to contact the Firearms Permit Unit to assist in reconciliation and re-creation of the files.

In the voice note on August 19, the commissioner said: “We are currently reviewing the damaged documents to determine what can be salvaged and we will be reaching out to affected applicants and asking them to contact the Firearms Permit Unit to reconcile the files.”