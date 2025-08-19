Bus driver, passenger killed in highway crash Freeport

Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Eli Zakour, left, looks on as fire officials work at the scene of the accident following the collision of a PTSC bus with a flatbed truck along the southbound lane of the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway near Freeport on August 19. - Photo by Innis Francis

PUBLIC Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) bus driver Munsaf Khan, 49, and passenger Roxanne Phillip, a security guard employed with SWAT Estate Police Co Ltd, died instantly in a crash along the Solomon Hochoy Highway in Freeport.

The crash occurred around 8.30 am on August 19, along the southbound lane of the highway in Freeport.

According to preliminary reports, the driver of a truck pulled out from the shoulder of the road, and the bus attempted to avoid hitting the truck.

However, both vehicles collided and the bus ended on the grass median left side of the highway while the truck, partially on the centre median and the road.

Phillip, who was thrown from the bus, and the driver, died at the scene. Twenty-three passengers, including the truck driver, were taken to the hospital.

Khan’s family, who live in Avocat Village, Fyzabad, said he had recently completed a recertification training course with the PTSC Training Academy. He received his certificate on August 18, just a day before the crash. The course ran from August 4 to 7.

Khan was not married and had no children. His nephew showed the certificate, expressing that the entire community is deeply saddened by the loss.

“He loved his job and was a safe driver,” the family said.

As Muslims, the family is hoping to hold the funeral as soon as possible, even if it means forgoing an autopsy. They were told the body was taken to a funeral home and is awaiting an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

“We are hoping to have the funeral tomorrow for religious reasons,” his nephew, Asaad Baksh, said.

“He was quiet and humble.”

Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Eli Zakour and Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander visited the crash scene and offered condolences.

At Phillip’s residence on Sixth Company Road in Princes Town, residents said she had moved into the area only a few months ago and was renting with two female relatives, believed to be her mother and daughter.

She was returning home from work at the Port of Spain General Hospital when the tragedy occurred.

Later in the afternoon, SWAT Estate Police Co Ltd posted on Facebook: “We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Roxanne Phillip. Her dedication and service to SWAT Estate Police Co Ltd will always be remembered. May her soul rest in peace.”

Fire officers had to use the cutting device commonly called the jaws of life to remove the bodies.

The crash caused a major traffic pileup on both sides of the highway, which lasted for hours.