Batsmanship at its best by West Indies captain Shai Hope

West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales bowls during the CG United ODI series against Pakistan at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - Photo by LIncoln Holder

It was with great pleasure that I witnessed the final One-Day International (ODI) game of the three-match series between the West Indies and Pakistan. It was not just because the match ended in WI's favour, which was long overdue, but mostly related to the way the team approached the game. It had to be a do-or-die effort as the victor in this game would be the series winner. Plus the salient fact that the WI had not beaten Pakistan in an ODI series in 34 years.

This tremendous cricket match entertained the small and appreciative crowd with an intelligent approach that has been lacking for some time.

Shai Hope, the captain and best batsman on the team, played with such panache, which was absent before.

He took guard at the fall of opening batsman Evin Lewis, with the score at 57 for two wickets. That took place in the 14th over, a slow but steady start although the loss of two wickets meant that one more wicket at this stage could be disastrous. Soon afterwards, Keacy Carty was dismissed, leaving the captain with the score at 68 for three. Pakistan were on top and must have been feeling good about themselves.

The left-handed batsman, Sherfane Rutherford, joined his skipper, however, it was immediately obvious that the usually bright, free-scoring Guyanese, was out of touch and was struggling against the Asian team’s spinners. This was one of the attractions of Hope’s innings, that although he must have been perturbed with the worrisome way his team’s innings was faltering, it never affected his batting.

Regardless of how he might have been feeling inside, he didn’t panic, nonetheless, and kept going steadily. Rutherford left him at the crease when the score was 113. This was in the 31st over and one wondered whether the captain was leaving the charge for too late. In walked WI in-form batsman, Roston Chase, and to earn a win from here, I thought it would require skill, confidence that victory was possible, determination to attain the goal, and the cricket intelligence to stitch it all together.

The two most experienced batsmen were at the wicket, yet, though a good sign, the task was still formidable. At this point, the incoming batsman does not have the luxury of surplus deliveries to settle himself, in order to judge the reaction of the pitch to the bowler’s wiles. Therefore, this will make it more difficult to achieve a competitive total, to give the team a fine chance for a series win against Pakistan, for the first time in 34 years. The importance of winning this game must have laid heavily on the shoulders of the skipper, plus his dependence on his henchman, Chase.

Batsmanship calls for the intelligence to think clearly of the situation of the game and bat accordingly. And if ever a time that this was needed, the time was now. To win this game from this challenging position would require batsmanship of the highest standard. And Shai Hope accepted the challenge. It was batting of the highest quality and the gradual collapse of the shoulders of the Pakistanis was apparent.

When Chase was bowled at 177, Gudakesh Motie was sent in. A bad decision. His swift, expected dismissal, brought in Justin Greaves, whose 43 not out was a well-judged innings that enabled Hope to take educated risks, completing a magnificent century, ending with 120 not out. At 184 for six, the pair batted with good sense to total 294.

The best batsman did his job, then the best bowler on the WI team took over. Jayden Seales took advantage of the plight of his opponents, whose batsmen seemed to be shellshocked by the late onslaught of Hope and Greaves. When Seales returned three of the first four batsmen to the pavilion for ducks, the captain Mohammad Rizwan, was one of them; then he got rid of the best batsman, Babar Azam, for nine, the writing was on the wall. Pakistan, having been shocked by WI scoring 110 runs for the seventh wicket, were sluggish in their approach.

This was taken full advantage of by Seales, who bowled with an impeccable line and length and moved the ball off the seam and sometimes in the air. It was brilliant bowling by the youngster, having the confidence the skipper’s innings would have given the team. Their opponents crumbled under that onslaught from the 23-year-old fast bowler whose six for 18 in 7.2 overs was phenomenal. Way to go, Jayden!