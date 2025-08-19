Architect cops 4th Chevening scholarship from Trinidad and Tobago

Ronald Ammon Chevening Scholar 2025-2026 -

Architect Ronald Ammon has been selected as Trinidad and Tobago’s fourth Chevening Scholar for the 2025–2026 academic year. He was initially placed on the reserve list and recently upgraded to full scholarship status.

He will pursue a master of science in digital engineering management at University College London (UCL), described as a globally renowned institution at the forefront of technological innovation and leadership.

In a release on August 18, the British High Commission said Ammon’s selection is a milestone, bringing the number of Chevening scholars from TT this year to four, which it said is a record in recent years.

Ammon said, in a statement on August 18, that being given the chance to attend the University College of London during their bicentenary is a once-in- a-lifetime opportunity.

“This Chevening scholarship is a testament to the value of curiosity and perseverance, which has guided me over the years. I'll be pursuing my studies at The Bartlett School of Sustainable Construction to gain fundamental skills in innovative digital technologies that can transform our construction industry and enable me to accomplish my mission to provide affordable and sustainable housing in TT.”

The high commission said Ammon’s architectural journey reflects a deep commitment to social transformation. It said, sparked by his early exposure to the construction industry, Ammon pursued a bachelor’s degree in architecture at the University of Houston, laying the foundation for a career rooted in purpose.

“Upon returning to TT, he became acutely aware of the country’s pressing affordable housing challenges. Recognising architecture as a catalyst for change, Ammon - during his tenure as president of the TT Institute of Architects forged impactful partnerships with organisations like Habitat for Humanity.

“These collaborations not only aligned professional practice with social responsibility but also provided Ammon with extensive hands-on experience in construction, further empowering him to contribute meaningfully to addressing the nation’s housing needs.”

High Commissioner Jon Dean said Ammon’s story is one of resilience and ambition, underscoring the exceptional talent emerging from TT.

“He joins three other outstanding scholars from the country, making this year’s cohort the largest in recent memory, a proud moment for the UK and TT.”

Ammon joins Clayanne Knott who will pursue a MSc in sports and exercise medicine at Queen Mary University of London; Shana Thomas, who will read for a MSc in city planning and real estate development at the University of Glasgow and Shawn Melville (Proman Foundation-Chevening scholar), who will pursue a MSc in climate change, sustainable business and green finance at the University of Reading.