Applications open for Green Screen mobile film competition

Green Screen-The Environmental Film Festival. - Photo courtesy Green Screen-The Environmental Film Festival Facebook page

GREEN Screen The Environmental Film Festival announced the return of its Very Short Shorts Mobile Film Competition. Now in its eighth edition, this initiative is open to Trinidad and Tobago residents, welcoming filmmakers of all experience levels to submit their creative works in four award categories.

A media release said, the competition, launched on World Environment Day (June 5) runs until September 15.

This year’s theme, Full Colour, calls on filmmakers to explore and interpret the vibrant, interconnected landscape of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through short, impactful stories.

In order to be considered, films must be shot entirely using mobile devices. This includes smartphones, tablets, GoPros, or any combination of these. Submissions must be in HD video format and limited to a maximum of 60 seconds in length, with an optional additional ten seconds for credits. Participants may submit an unlimited number of entries, and a single story can be told across multiple submissions; however, each 60-second film must be able to stand alone as a complete narrative, the release said.

Finalists and winning films will be featured during the Green Screen Film Festival in November and disseminated across social media. Films will be scored by a jury of industry and sustainability professionals to determine the overall jury and youth jury awards.The People's Choice and YouTube Viewership awards will be determined by public voting online and YouTube viewership, respectively.

Cash prizes will be awarded in the following categories: Overall Jury Award (All ages) - $12,000 - Sponsored by Lead Partner NGC, Youth Jury Award (Ages 12–25) - $5,000,

People’s Choice Award (All ages) - $3,000 and YouTube Viewership Award (All ages) - $3,000 - Awarded to the film with the most views on the Green Screen Festival YouTube page during the festival period.

The theme Full Colour challenges participants to explore sustainability beyond the "green", diving into the entire spectrum of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Filmmakers are required to connect two or more SDGs in their narratives to reflect the complex and interconnected nature of sustainability challenges.

Example interconnecting storytelling themes may include: Gender equity in climate activism and urban planning and biodiversity.

For full rules, submission details, and updates, visit the website or follow Green Screen on Instagram and Facebook: Trinidad And Tobago Green Screen Environmental Film Festival @greenscreenTT