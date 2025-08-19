ALTA: Lighting path to literacy

The following article is a continuation of our series on literacy. It highlights the case of ALTA which has become a successful model of adult literacy here in TT. It underscores the importance of literacy to lifelong success and the fact that it is everybody’s business.

LITERACY is more than the ability to decode words on a page. It is the gateway to employment, participation in democracy, and the capacity to lead a dignified life. Yet, despite free access to formal education, many adults in TT still struggle with reading and writing. For more than three decades, the Adult Literacy Tutors Association (ALTA) has stood as a beacon of hope, proving that illiteracy is not a life sentence.

The ALTA difference

Founded in 1992, ALTA has become the nation’s most successful adult literacy programme. Its impact lies in a simple but powerful truth: adults learn differently. This is an important concept to grasp – the difference between pedagogy (that we use in schools) and andragogy (the model that should be used with adults). Where schools once failed to help them realise success at literacy tasks since they may not have had all the tools, ALTA provides a second chance built on empathy, respect, and innovation.

At the heart of this model is a tailored curriculum designed with the adult learner in mind. Lessons are practical, tied to everyday life – whether reading a prescription label, understanding a job contract, or helping a child with homework. For many, literacy is no longer abstract; it becomes a tool for survival and success. In fact, these are elements that may be considered for integration in our schools’ literacy programmes.

Equally important is ALTA’s army of volunteer tutors. Trained extensively, they bring patience and compassion, creating a safe space where learners can shed the shame of past failures. This culture of care transforms classrooms into communities.

Classes are also accessible and free. Held in schools, libraries, and churches across the country, ALTA eliminates barriers of cost and distance, ensuring that anyone, regardless of circumstance, can take part. For those who prefer privacy or flexible learning, the ALTA Online platform opens new doors, extending literacy beyond the traditional classroom.

The roadblocks

Still, the journey is not without hurdles. The greatest is stigma.

Many adults hide their struggles, fearing embarrassment or judgement.

Then there is the challenge of retaining volunteers. Though passion drives many to serve, balancing this commitment with work and family life is no easy task.

Funding is another constant concern. As an NGO, ALTA depends on donations and goodwill to cover training, materials, and operations. When economic times are hard, so too is sustaining the programme.

Finally, while ALTA Online is a breakthrough, the digital divide threatens to exclude learners who lack access to devices or basic computer skills. With the government’s current thrust and emphasis on technology, this is an opportunity to engage in something meaningful with the potential to make a difference in many lives.

Overcoming the challenges

Solutions are possible. Public education campaigns can help dismantle stigma, especially when they spotlight ALTA graduates who now thrive in workplaces and communities. Their stories speak louder than statistics.

To strengthen volunteer retention, ALTA could expand recognition through certificates, professional development opportunities, or even stipends supported by corporate sponsors. Such measures signal that literacy tutoring is not only noble – it is vital.

Sustainability also requires stronger public-private partnerships. Investment in literacy must be seen as investment in national development, directly linked to employability, crime reduction, and social equity.

As for technology, bridging the divide will demand creative partnerships with telecommunications companies and community centres. Providing affordable devices and embedding digital literacy into ALTA’s curriculum will ensure no learner is left behind.

A national treasure

ALTA is not just a literacy programme – it is a national treasure. It shows us that when empathy meets structure, when communities invest in one another, the cycle of illiteracy can be broken.

As TT continues to strive for equity and inclusion, ALTA reminds us that literacy is not a privilege of childhood. It is a right that must be guaranteed across the lifespan. And when that right is honoured, the result is not only stronger individuals, but also a stronger nation.