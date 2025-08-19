161 entrepreneurs emerge from BATT's Start Up programme

Sonji Pierre-Chase, president of the TT Chamber delivers the feature address at BATT's Start Up programme graduation. Photo courtesy BATT -

One hundred and sixty-one budding entrepreneurs have now taken the bold step from ideation to implementation, marking their transition from dreamers to doers at the Bankers Association of TT (BATT) Start Up graduation held at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya, on August 17.

In a release, BATT said the event highlighted the resilience, determination, and innovation of graduates who completed its flagship programme.

The six-week entrepreneurship training is designed to equip participants with the knowledge, resources and practical skills necessary to launch and sustain thriving small and micro-enterprises.

Participants were trained in record keeping, business plan development, market research, marketing, pricing, digital transactions, tax obligations, fraud awareness, branding and the use of AI tools for business growth.

Delivering the feature address at the event, TT Chamber president Sonji Pierre-Chase urged graduates to live out this year’s theme – Dream It. Plan It. Build It – not just in theory, but in practice.

"Dream boldly, even when others doubt you. Plan wisely, even if it means constantly re-strategising. And most of all, build persistently, even when your goals seem unattainable," Pierre-Chase said.

She added that through this programme, graduates now have the tools to build their legacy, strengthen the SME sector and contribute to TT’s economic future.

She reaffirmed the chamber’s commitment to supporting SMEs, which she described as "the backbone of a strong economy" and vital to national diversification.

Speaking on the role of SMEs in national development, BATT’s immediate past president, Gayle Pazos, encouraged graduates to embrace adaptability and innovation as cornerstones of their entrepreneurial journey.

"With an estimated 25,000 SMEs in TT employing a significant share of our workforce and contributing nearly 30 per cent of GDP, supporting entrepreneurs is not just good business – it is a national economic imperative."

Meanwhile, BATT’s executive director, Kelly Bute-Seaton, reflected on the programme’s growth and impact since its launch in Tobago in 2022, moving from 80 participants in 2022 to 161 in 2025.

"The programme was oversubscribed, attracting an initial 546 registrants, signalling an overwhelming appetite for structured business development support."

She added that 80 per cent of participants were women, underscoring the rise of female-led entrepreneurship.

"More than 54 per cent of participants had already started businesses, while 46 per cent had strong ideas ready for launch."

Bute-Seaton added that several of the graduates had already registered their businesses, opened bank accounts, and begun preparing loan applications.

"These are not just numbers," she said. "These are milestones. Each represents the beginning of a journey that will strengthen communities, create jobs and fuel economic growth."