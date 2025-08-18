Wallerfield man held for kidnap victim's murder

KILLED: Kerry Von Adams -

A Wallerfield man has been arrested for the July 7 murder of Kerry Von Adams, who was kidnapped after leaving home to lime in a bar in Arima on July 5.

Von Adams' body was found in the Heights of Guanapo, despite his family paying a $15,000 ransom for his safe return. Von Adams had owned an upholstery business, but his family do not believe he was targeted because of it. They described themselves as "normal, everyday people."

In a media release on August 18, police said Northern Division task-force officers conducted an exercise between 9 pm and midnight, on August 17, during which the 22-year-old murder suspect was arrested in Maloney.

Investigations are ongoing.