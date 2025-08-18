Tobago ambulance fleet gets safety checks before carnival

One of the Traveller Force ambulances introduced by the Tobago Regional Health Authority.

TOBAGO’s Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection (DHWSP) has announced that several ambulances will undergo routine inspections to ensure they are reliable during the upcoming holiday season and Tobago Carnival.

The division assured all ambulances remain fully operational. Some units will be temporarily moved for checks, with other ambulances filling in so that emergency services are not disrupted.

“Ensuring the reliability of our emergency fleet is paramount during high-demand periods,” said Dr. Faith Brebnor, Secretary of DHWSP.

However, the plan drew criticism from the Minority Leader at the Tobago House of Assembly, Kelvon Morris. He questioned the need for the inspections, saying, “The Secretary calls it ‘routine maintenance.’ But everybody knows brand new vehicles don’t need to be towed for a routine check. That is not maintenance, that is malfunction. Stop lying to the people. Tobagonians are not foolish. You spend millions on ambulances that can’t even stay on the road, and then try to spin a breakdown into a routine service. Disgraceful! This is not transparency. This is trickery. And every lie puts lives at risk.”