Sponsorship delays put brakes on 2025 Tobago Cycling Classic

Cyclists compete during the 2022 Tobago International Cycling Classic, on Wilson Road, Scarborough, on October 15, 2022. - Photo by David Reid

Tobago International Cycling Classic (TICC) chairman Jeffrey Charles has confirmed that the 2025 edition of the much-anticipated cycling showcase will not speed off from September 30-October 5 as originally scheduled because of sponsorship issues.

Speaking to Newsday on August 18, Charles said the TICC was not cancelled, but rather postponed to a date to be determined. He said the event's two main sponsors, who have been supporting him for many years, have not yet fully committed for the 2025 staging. However, he remains hopeful that the TICC could still go ahead this year or early next year once he receives the sponsorship confirmation in the coming weeks.

Via a social media post on August 16, Charles spoke to the challenges he has so far encountered for what would be the 36th staging of the event and even alluded to taking the TICC to an alternative destination in the near future.

"Although we have already secured sponsorship confirmation from most of the (event's) key sponsors, this delay by the (event's) two main stakeholders have made it difficult to secure early confirmation and commitments from invited international teams, cyclists, officials, sport journalists, social media influencers and event service providers to participate," Charles' post said.

"While this may be a disappointment to the local, regional and international cycling fraternity and their support groups, the event management will be exploring new and creative options including possible new locations/venues with more cost-effective destinations with easier access for international air travel arrangements for our international guests to stage a bigger and more exciting event in 2026."

Charles maintained that the door is not yet closed on TICC's chapter for 2025 and said he will provide further details on the upcoming plans within the next two weeks.

Last year, Charles had pointed to the growing difficulties in executing the international road cycling meet, particularly from a financial standpoint. He said it costs approximately $500,000-$600,000 at minimum to put on the event on a yearly basis and suggested that would-be sponsors are perhaps deterred from committing large sums of money to the TICC as the return on investment may not be deemed favourable because of Tobago's population size.

In 2024, Mexican rider Eder Frayre retained his 2023 title after winning three of the five stages in the meet. Colombia's Mateo Garcia placed second, with Britain's James Somerfield finishing third.