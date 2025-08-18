Police records 'irrecoverable' after flooding at Police Admin Building

Fire officers enter the Police Administration Building on Sackville Street, Port of Spain after a fire alarm went off on February 17. FILE PHOTO -

A ruptured fire-suppression system resulted in flooding at Police Administration Building, Port of Spain, on August 18, damaging human-resource documents, firearm users licence (FUL) files, administrative files and internal memos, which were left irrecoverable.

In a media release on August 18, police said there were series of power outages and fire alarm activations across multiple floors of the building around 12.45 pm. It said the suppression system, designed to safeguard critical records in the event of fire, became the source of damage when its waterline failed.

"Although the affected files were stored in a designated secure room, the flooding rendered many physical records irrecoverable," a media release said.

Police said digital records of each FUL application exists, but these do not include digital copies of the original submitted documents.

"This is due to the fact that the new digital application system, which is scheduled for rollout in the coming weeks, was not in place at the time those applications were made."

CoP Allister Guevarro is reportedly examining the damaged files, following which a list of those destroyed in the mishap, will be published and those affected will be asked to contact the Firearms Permit Unit, to assist in the reconciliation and re-creation of their records.

Police said, for privacy and security reasons, names and addresses of applicants will be withheld and only FUL file numbers will be utilised.

The release said digital copies of the affected HR and administrative documents were backed up on its servers. The police service said it is actively accelerating the digitisation of the FUL application process to enable secure online document uploads and prevent future vulnerabilities.