"Home invasion offenders face up to $750k in fines, 25 years in jail"

Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein shows the UNC's manifesto on stand-your-ground and other anti-crime measures at the Barataria Community Centre on July 22. Hosein is also Minister of Legal Affairs. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

PEOPLE charged with the offence of home invasion face two tiers of penalties depending on the circumstances under which the offence is committed.

This is outlined in the Home Invasion (Self Defence and Defence of Property) Bill 2025 which has been posted on the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs Ministry.

The bill forms part of the UNC's general election campaign promise to implement stand-your-ground legislation. After the UNC won the April 28 election, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said government intends to bring this legislation to Parliament in September.

During recent stand-your-ground legislation public consultations, government ministers have spoken about the offence of home invasion being created by this legislation.

According to the bill, there are two tiers of punishment for people who are convicted for home invasion.

The bill states, "The proposed penalty is $500,000 and 20 years imprisonment."

In cases of aggravating factors during a home invasion, the bill continues, "the convicted offender faces a fine of $750,000 and 25 years imprisonment."

The bill establishes a statutory right to self-defence during a home invasion for occupants in lawful possession and occupation of a home.

The legislation also established a statutory right to defence of property during a home invasion for occupants in lawful possession and occupation of a home.

The bill places some limitations on a person's ability to defend themselves in line with the fundamental right to life.

These include the nature of the force or threat being used against the occupant; the extent to which that force was imminent; – whether a weapon, firearm or explosive device was used in the home invasion; – the size, age, gender and physical capabilities of the parties; – the nature and proportionality of the occupant’s response to the threat; and – whether the occupant did what he honestly and instinctively thought was necessary for a legitimate purpose.