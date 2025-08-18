CSO: Price decreases for food, alcohol, tobacco

A shopping cart filled with essential food items at a grocery store in Port of Spain. - FILE PHOTO/ Faith Ayoung

The price indices for food, alcohol and tobacco have decreased, according to the Central Statistical Office (CSO) price index for July.

The food and non-alcoholic beverages price index decreased by 0.6 per cent from 155.5 points in June to 154.6 points in July.

According to the CSO report, the general downward movement in the prices of fresh whole chickens, cucumber, fresh carite, Irish potatoes, parboiled rice, garlic, sweet potatoes, soya bean oil, fresh steak and hot peppers, contributed significantly to this decrease.

The report, however, said the full impact of these price decreases was offset by the general increase in the prices of tomatoes, ochroes, melongene, green sweet pepper, eddoes, melon, pumpkin, carbonated soft drink, oranges and pimento.

"Price changes in this section for the month of July accounted for a net overall decrease of 0.2 points," CSO said.

The all-items index, calculated from the prices collected for the month of July, was 125.7, representing an increase of 0.1 point or 0.1 per cent above the index for June.

The sub-indices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco recorded a 0.2 per cent decrease, while the clothing and footwear indices decreased by 0.6 per cent.

"A further review of data for July compared with June showed increases in the sub-indices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels by 0.2 per cent; furnishing, household equipment and routine maintenance of house by 0.8 per cent; health by 0.8 per cent; transport by 0.2 per cent; recreation and culture by 0.7 per cent; hotels, cafes and restaurants by 0.1 per cent and miscellaneous goods and services by 0.5 per cent," CSO said.

The inflation rate for July, which measures the percentage change in the all-items index for July 2025 over July 2024, was 1.5 per cent.

This remained unchanged from the previous period (June 2025/June 2024).

The inflation rate for the comparative period (July 2024/July 2023) was 0.3 per cent.