12 Venezuelans to be charged with illegal entry

- File photo

Twelve Venezuelans are expected to be charged with illegal entry into the country and aiding and abetting, following the interception of a vessel carrying 20 passengers off the Icacos Coast, on August 13.

According to reports, Coast Guard officers intercepted a pirogue carrying six men, six women and eight children, as well as 32 buckets of cheese, 14 bullfinch birds and four crocus bags containing meats.

Following investigations, officers received instructions to lay the charges against the 12 immigrants, while the eight children were released into the care of their immediate relatives.

Additional charges of 14 counts of keeping a caged bird in captivity without a permit and keeping a caged bird in an undersized cage, are expected to be laid on one of the male immigrants.

Investigations were spearheaded by Snr Supt Thompson, co-ordinated by ASP Corrie and supervised by Insp Sirju with the assistance of officers of the Cedros Police Station and the Point Fortin Criminal Investigations Department.