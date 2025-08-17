What is US$1 worth in Trinidad and Tobago?

Austin Fido -

IT IS famously suggested there are lies, damn lies, and statistics. Which is to say that The Economist magazine’s annual ranking of the world’s richest countries (published last month) is merely a point of view and not to be taken too seriously. Nonetheless, it offers some food for thought, not least on how we measure the relative wealth of nations.

For those unfamiliar, The Economist’s Rich List takes a country’s US$ GDP per capita as its starting point. This is a standard measure of national income derived by dividing the total value of a country’s economic output (more or less) by that country’s population. This essentially turns each citizen into one share of the national wealth and puts a value on that share. Per The Economist’s calculations for 2025, GDP per capita in the USA is around US$85,800, whereas for TT it stands at US$19,300.

Next, the magazine considers that the cost of living varies quite significantly from country to country. GDP per capita is adjusted to account for purchasing power parity (PPP), effectively describing what US$1 is worth in terms of what you can buy with it. Unsurprisingly, this measure treats the USA as something of a baseline, where US$1 is worth US$1, so the magazine calculates that Americans can buy US$85,800 worth of goods with their US$85,800 per capita.

In TT, however, The Economist thinks life is more forgiving: US$19,300 GDP per capita buys a lifestyle equivalent to US$36,000. Expressed differently, that suggests US$1 has about US$1.89 of purchasing power in TT – nice work if you can get it.

Finally, The Economist looks at how long people have to work to earn their money, considering things like working hours and holidays. After this phase of the analysis, Americans finally get a little bang for their buck, converting their US$85,800 into US$87,600 when one accounts for hours worked. TT, perhaps unexpectedly, doesn’t get nearly the same dividend: The Economist thinks Trinis work pretty much exactly the right amount for their (adjusted for PPP) money, merely nudging the average national income up to US$36,100 when accounting for hours worked.

So far, nothing too shocking in that analysis: there’s more money about in the USA than in TT, but if you have money in TT, it can stretch a little further for you here than it might in America.

The Economist also believes that things are getting better in TT. That news might be a little harder to swallow if you’re actually living here rather than just playing games with macroeconomic indicators. Still, it’s worth noting that the same analysis in 2024 calculated TT’s GDP per capita at US$18,300 and converted that to US$32,900 when adjusted for purchasing power and hours worked. That’s effectively saying US$1 earned in TT in 2024 had the economic value of US$1.80 – and it’s worth US$1.89 this year.

Lies, damn lies, etc. But the improvement in the numbers says something is going right in TT, even if it felt like I needed to auction a body part to buy a tomato last week.

The same analysis also tells us something about our regional neighbours. For Jamaica, the 2025 numbers say that US$7,020 per capita GDP has US$11,700 worth of purchasing power, and that falls to US$11,000 when adjusted for hours worked. Jamaicans are generally finding money much harder to come by than in TT, and they’re having to work harder to get it.

The list suggests Bajans start off in a better position than Trinidadians/Tobagonians: US$25,400 per capita GDP. But that income is whittled away by a high cost of living and pretty demanding working conditions, leaving Bajans with an effective per capita income of US$23,800 – US$12,300 worse off than the TT average.

Statistics don’t describe individual circumstances, of course. There are plenty of rich Bajans, poor Americans, and every income bracket in between. As a freelance journalist of limited entrepreneurial talent, I have the privilege of being able to contemplate living in TT, Barbados, or the USA and being poorer than the average citizen, regardless.

But if you live TT and you work hard all day to find US$1 is worth US$1.89 in real terms. Well, as a wise man once said, you deserve a party.