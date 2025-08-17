WASA team tours San Fernando West

Education Minister and San Fernando West MP Dr Michael Dowlath, acting WASA CEO Jeevan Joseph, head of Wastewater Services South Roshan Pragg and acting director of Wastewater Services Krishna Persadsingh discuss plans for repairs to the overflowing sewer manhole along Sutton Street, San Fernando on August 16. - Photo courtesy Water and Sewerage Authority

Residents of San Fernando West are now benefiting from around-the-clock water supply following improvements by the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), a release from the authority said on August 17.

The release said Minister of Education and MP, Dr Michael Dowlath, joined WASA acting CEO Jeevan Joseph and the authority’s executive evolution team on a community tour on Saturday, which marked the ninth area assessed under the authority’s nationwide infrastructure and customer engagement initiative.

During the tour, officials addressed a collapsed sewer pipeline on Sutton Street, a leaking line on Lady Hailes Avenue, and an ageing cast-iron pipe at Mt Moriah. Repairs are scheduled to begin within the coming weeks, with planned coordination with stakeholders to minimise disruption.

The team’s final stop was Olera Heights and the surrounding communities, where residents, the release said, now receive an upgrade of their water supply from two days to seven days a week. MP Dowlath praised WASA for improving services and responding to community concerns.

The WASA team will continue its nationwide tour, with the next stop in Tobago on August 19.