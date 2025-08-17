Trinidad and Tobago 4th at Goodwill: Valentine, France win more gold

Kaylee France -

SHERDON PIERRE

Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Xaiden Valentine continued his superb performances on the final day of the 29th Goodwill Swimming Championships 2025 wracking up four more gold medals and meet records in the boys 11-12 category on August 17 at the Aquatic Centre, Wildey Barbados.

TT completed the championships in fourth position in the medal tally.

Valentine tasted victory in the boys 11-12 50m backstroke, securing the gold medal and meet record. Valentine was first to the wall in 29.64 secs ahead of teammate Nkosi Baptiste (30.67) and Bahamian Adrian Dean (32 seconds). Valentine also won the 100m title in the same stroke on the previous day.

The 12-year-old Valentine totally dominated the freestyle events at the Championships, splashing away with three gold medals and meet records in 200m,100m and 50m events. On August 17, in the 200m, Valentine clocked (2:08.19) to smash the record and shave the new time by two seconds. Dean (2:14.10) was second and third was Christian Vanderpool (2:15.80).

Valentine maintained his trend by winning and rewriting the record books – this time in 100m butterfly event, after winning the 50m on a previous day. He won in a record time of (1:04.36). Elisha Beckles (Barbados) was a distant silver medallist (1:08.45) and Aidan Seaton of Jamaica (1:09.18) was third.

Valentine teamed up with Baptiste, Khalil Brathwaite, Micah Alexander to claim the gold medal for TT in the 200m freestyle Relay in a meet record time of 1:50.95. Barbados clocked 1:51.46 to earn the silver medal while Jamaica (1:54.77) were third.

Nathaniel St Louis bagged the gold medal in the boys 13-14m 50m backstroke in a brisk time of 29.29 seconds. Elliot Reid of Barbados (29.41) was second and third was Bahamian Harold Simmons (29.63).

In the Girls 15-17m backstroke, TT’s Kaylee France tied for the gold medal with Barbadian Kaitlin Balgobin recording a time of 30.43 seconds. TT’s Isabella Mendoza grabbed the bronze medal in 31.60.

TT ended with a total of 70 medals (17 gold, 24 silver, 29 bronze). Jamaica were crowned the champions with 101 medals (48 gold, 26 silver, 27 bronze) Bahamas were second with 110 medals (31 gold, 40 silver, 39 bronze) and Barbados were third with 69 medals (22 gold, 26 silver, 21 bronze).