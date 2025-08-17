Soldier, 32, dies from suspected heart attack during football game

TTR soldier Emmanuel Adams, 32, collapsed and died during a football match in Point Fortin on August 16. Relatives believe he died from a heart attack.

Sitting in the living room of her humble board house in an inconspicuous track off of Berridge Trace, Avocat on August 17, his mother, retired estate sergeant Marilyn Adams, 76, was being comforted by relatives and a neighbour. A picture of her being hugged by her youngest son, Emmanuel "ML" Adams, was placed at the centre of a small table in the middle of the room. It was less than 24 hours since she found out he had died while playing for the Sporting Club Fyzabad. Adams also has a son, 51, and a daughter, 41.

"I understand that at the interval that they had and he go to walk off, he just collapsed. I understand they tried to resuscitate him but it was to no avail."

The sport was his entire life, relatives said as they recalled how he fell in love with it since he was six years old and never gave it up, playing in numerous tournaments, including Intercol when he attended the Fyzabad Composite Secondary School. Adams said the entire family was shocked to hear the news, as he was an otherwise healthy man.

"We just suspect it could be a heart attack because he doesn't suffer with anything."

An autopsy is expected to be conducted early this week.

Visiting the family after church, a neighbour, Joyce John, 72, described Emmanuel as a "darling in the village."

"My son have tears in his eyes. Same thing with me when I get the call last night. I start to cry. You can't help it. Nice child."

Emmanuel lived in Phillipine with his wife, their six-year-old son and his stepdaughter, who recently wrote the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate exams.

Adams said while the family was grieving, they would get through the trying time with the grace of God.

"My life is built on prayer...you see prayer, hold fast. Hold fast to that rock. Hold fast to that branch."

She added: "When you not expecting something, it's not easy to deal with but at the same time we living in a world where we have to expect the unexpected and able to deal with it because that support you have through prayer."

A statement posted to the Deportivo Point Fortin Facebook page offered condolences to the family on behalf of itself, the Community Football League (CFL) and all of its stakeholders.

"Emmanuel was more than just a player; he was a part of our CFL football family. His love and passion for the game left a mark both on the field and off the field; in the hearts of everyone who had the honour of knowing him. His passing is a tremendous loss, not just to his family, friends and team, but to the entire community."

It said the stakeholders stand in full support of his family, friends, and teammates.