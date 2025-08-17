PNM: Stop politicising Stand Your Ground consultations

PNM youth officer Kareem Marcelle

The People's National Movement (PNM) is calling on the government to stop politicising the Stand Your Ground public consultations and give citizens a fair opportunity to give their views.

Speaking at a media briefing following the PNM’s August 16 general council meeting at Balisier House, Port of Spain, youth officer Kareem Marcelle said the safety and security of citizens and the protection of their citizen’s homes is something that requires a non-partisan approach.

“It requires a very sober effort in terms of gathering the views of all members of our society, regardless of race, colour, creed, class or socio-economic status. I think the government’s approach has trivialised, has politicised a very serious issue, an issue that requires all of us to contribute.”

He called on the government to allow public servants, whether from the Office of the Attorney General, the Legal Affairs Ministry, the Justice Ministry or the Office of the Prime Minister, to go around the country in “a sane and sober manner that will make it comfortable for any member of this country to come to an event where you will not see a UNC banner or people in UNC jerseys left, right and centre, and expect members of the country to come forward and truly contribute in a meaningful way.

“Before taking any decision or coming to any conclusion on a matter as sensitive as this, I think that is the bare minimum the country requires for such a debate that can affect and possibly change the social fabric of our society."

Vice-chair Dr Amery Browne denied claims of racial fearmongering made by JTUM president Ancel Roget at a meeting between unions and government on August 15. Browne said there has been absolutely no racial reference coming from the PNM on this issue.

“Any attempt to inoculate the debate by saying what their position will be based on some ethnic reference point is a complete red herring.

“Those who are on the government’s side engaging in what they have labelled as national consultations, which are obviously not very national in nature, when you have a very political backdrop and the speakers at these consultations are generally drawn from clear support for the UNC. That’s not how national consultations work by any stretch. Those who are engaged in this process must recognise that this is a democracy. There is a diversity of views on this issue and the PNM will also be having our say, reflecting the views of our membership.”

Browne said the incident where a woman was shot and killed by her son, a licensed firearm holder, was one incident which should make people think seriously about the measures the government wanted to introduce.

“I just want to dismiss the attempts characteristic of the UNC to mis-label any voice that would question their policies and programmes and to mis-label any resistance to their agenda. We see them doing it consistently with the independent senators and even with respect to Stand Your Ground.

“If you are claiming to be engaging in national consultation, but are mis-labelling and dog-whistling and doing all sorts of things to dismiss views that are being expressed counter to your proposal, that does not make for a proper consultation, and your end result is unlikely to be fair to the citizens. You don’t make up your mind on a policy and then claim to be consulting. You consult before a position, so there’s a lot to unpack and analyse, and this is an issue of national importance”

Lady vice-chair Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said the killing of two people in her community by a licensed firearm holder they were trying to rob showed the serious implications of the Stand Your Ground laws.

“It is not something that should be pre-determined and a consultation has to take place in a way that allows an organic response, because it seems the government is trying to now convince the population of their point of view. I think in a matter as serious as this, and implications as serious as this can have, it is not about trying to convince the population that this is what we should do. It really should be about hearing from the population what are the different views and then distilling that into something that works for a society such as TT.

“No-one can deny that there are enough reports to show there is a serious issue, an ethnic issue, in terms of our population in reform, in the prison. These are facts and therefore that is what will spur some of the ethnic slang on the discussion, and it is not something we can overlook.”

Gadsby-Dolly said the issue should not be thought of as “a UNC thing” or “PNM” thing.

“It has to be about what is best for us and considering the implications not just for only now but as we move on in society and all the circumstances that are happening at the same time, like 30,000 people on the breadline. How does that impact such a legislation if it is passed? We have to consider these things beyond politics, and this is where we speak about country before party, what is best for the country and not just any one party.”