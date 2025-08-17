Munro makes explosive return in TKR opening win

Trinbago Knight Riders' opening batsman Colin Munro in his element against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League at Warner Park, St Kitts, August 17. PHOTO COURTESY TKR -

New Zealand's Colin Munro made an explosive return to the Trinbago Knight Riders on August 17, smashing a century – the first of the 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) – against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Warner Park, St Kitts.

Munro's scintillating knock set-up TKR's massive total of 231 for five in their allotted 20 overs, to eventually prevail by 12 runs in their opening game of the tournament.

It was Munro's second CPL century and took him seventh on the all-time list of run scorers, but in considerably less games and a better average than those above him. Munro has been a crucial player in past TKR title runs and could be the missing piece in the puzzle this year.

The left-hander pummelled every Patriots bowler, combining power with precision to finish on 120 from just 57 balls. An astounding 92 of his runs came via boundaries, hitting 14 fours and six maximums.

Munro and fellow opener Alex Hales (47 off 27) had laid down the gauntlet with a 114-run partnership inside ten overs, to build the platform for TKR's mammoth total.

In reply, Patriots' openers Kyle Mayers (32 off 22) and Andre Fletcher (41 off 26) gave the hosts a flying start, but Pakistani off-spinner Usman Tariq (4/33) broke the back of their reply with crucial scalps of Mayers, Rilee Rossouw (38), Mikyle Louis (seven) and Jyd Golie (zero).

Patriots fought valiantly but the asking rate was too steep to handle as they closed on 219 for seven.

Scores: TKR 231/5 (20 overs) - Colin Munro 120, Alex Hales 47, Jason Holder 2/40, Waqar Salamkheil 2/47 vs ST KITTS/NEVIS PATRIOTS 219/7 (20 overs) - Holder 44, Andre Fletcher 41, Kyle Mayers 32, Rilee Roussow 38, Usman Tariq 4/33.