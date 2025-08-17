IDB opens calls for President’s innovation award

FLASHBACK: Julian Belgrave, IDB country representative in TT, left, and Nigel de Freitas, former Senate president, present the award for public sector innovation to Kevin Ramsoobhag, COSTAATT's vice president of IT and Digital Transformation, at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, on December 10, 2024. Looking on is IDB Country Representative Julian Belgrave. - Ayanna Kinsale

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) is inviting Ministries, public service entities, state companies, statutory bodies, municipalities and the Tobago House of Assembly to submit applications for the eighth edition of the President's Award for Innovation in Service Excellence (PrAISE).

In a release, IDB said projects or initiatives can be entered in the categories of citizen experience or internal user experience.

"The citizen experience category highlights innovations that improve citizens’ experience with public services. This includes enhancing accessibility, responsiveness and service quality," the release said.

The internal user experience category focuses on improvements and modernisations that aim to increase efficiency and effectiveness within the public sector.

Julian Belgrave, IDB representative in TT, said: "This awards ceremony is designed to encourage and promote innovation in the public sector in TT.

"It acknowledges and brings visibility to the significant efforts being made to improve public service delivery.”

Applications are open until September 8, with winners being announced on November 26.

Winners will be recognised at an official ceremony hosted by President Christine Kangaloo at the President’s Office.

The IDB said awarded projects and organisations will benefit from increased visibility and recognition.