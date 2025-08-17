Hands off Republic,First Citizens Banks

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar -

THE EDITOR: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s public tirade against Republic Bank is more than just political theatre – it is a reckless act that threatens the very foundations of our financial stability.

Banks operate on public trust, and Republic Bank and First Citizens Bank are not only among the largest taxpayers in the country, but also major contributors to the public purse. Both institutions are publicly traded companies, meaning that attacks on them ripple far beyond the boardroom, shaking the confidence of thousands of shareholders, depositors, and investors.

One must ask: to what end? Undermining confidence in two of the country’s leading financial institutions cannot possibly strengthen the economy she is meant to lead. Is this to be used as a pretext to:

1. Purge their management and replace them with UNC loyalists?

2. Divest valuable shares directly to financiers or via a state-led alternative public offering?

3. Strip them of profitable assets and sell off what remains?

Such an approach not only risks destabilising the financial sector, but also raises the spectre of political interference in institutions that have historically operated with a degree of independence from partisan politics.

The Prime Minister’s words matter – not just to her supporters, but to the entire market. The damage done to public confidence in our financial institutions may take years to repair, and it will be the ordinary citizens, savers and small investors, who will bear the cost.

Leadership should build trust, not erode it.

BRADY THOMAS

Diego Martin