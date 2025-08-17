Government praised for 'compassionate' fireworks decision

The TT Blind Welfare Association (TTBWA) has welcomed the government's announced cancellation of the Independence Day fireworks display on August 31.

“It is not only an act of compassion toward animals, infants, and the elderly, but also a crucial step in safeguarding the rights, dignity and wellbeing of people who are blind and visually impaired,” the TTBWA said in a media release on August 16.

“For people who are blind, sound is one of the primary tools used for orientation, safety and independence. Sudden, uncontrolled and excessive noise from fireworks creates disorientation, anxiety and heightened vulnerability. In some cases, it can result in dangerous situations, such as difficulty navigating in public spaces, triggering trauma, or causing confusion that puts blind persons at risk of accidents.”

“...Unlike sighted persons, individuals who are blind cannot rely on visual cues to determine the source or direction of loud sounds, leaving them feeling unsafe and exposed when fireworks erupt unexpectedly in residential areas.”

Applauding the government's decision, the TTBWA said it not only aligned with global World Health Organization standards, but also recognised that true independence must include accessibility, safety and protection for all.

The cancellation of the state-sponsored fireworks and military parade was announced on August 15.

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander said the decision was made in keeping with current security priorities amid the State of Emergency declared July 18.

"The government will however, issue permits solely for the sale and use of 'silent' fireworks for private displays,” he said.

"This policy aims to limit noise disturbances, particularly for vulnerable persons, pets and their owners whilst also supporting the peace and stability necessary during the SoE."

The TTBWA called on all citizens to embrace the silent alternative and respect the law in order to create a more inclusive and compassionate society.

“The TTBWA stands ready to continue working with the government and civil society partners to advance policies that improve the quality of life for persons who are blind, visually impaired and persons with disabilities across TT.”

Also supporting the move was the National Animal Control Committee, the largest coalition of animal welfare organisations in TT, which urged the government to make the suspension permanent.

“For decades this day has shaken the hearts of all concerned citizens to the terror faced by the animals in our zoo, whose location to the display leaves zookeepers scampering to sedate, secure and brace for the inevitable chaos that ensues,” the committee said in a media release on August 16.

“For years we have heard stories of animals injured or killed, confused trying to escape the explosions.”

The committee said the use of only silent fireworks for future displays would aid in caring for the vulnerable.