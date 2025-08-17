Gonzales: Government must answer on threat to Defence Minister

Former national security minister and PNM chairman Marvin Gonzales. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

FORMER national security minister and PNM chairman Marvin Gonzales says swift action is needed from security agencies against a recently uncovered threat against the life of Minister of Defence Wayne Sturge.

Taking to his Facebook page on August 17, the Arouca/Lopinot MP said threats against the life of any public official must be taken seriously.

"It is the reason why the PNM supported the state of emergency. We trusted the words of the Police Commissioner. The reports of threats against the Minister of Defence is equally disturbing, and swift action is needed on the part of the security services."

However, Gonzales' take did not come without questions for the Prime Minister and her administration.

For one, he questioned if this threat was the real reason behind the decision to cancel the Independence Day parade and fireworks, "or is this another convenient distraction?"

A Sunday Newsday article reported that police and military intelligence agencies unearthed the plot, prompting several additional security measures to be put in place to protect the minister and those close to him.

The article cited intelligence reports linking the threat to the minister's refusal to comply with demands to install hand-picked people in both state and constituency-level jobs. It said a lawyer with close ties to the ruling UNC administration, two illegal quarry operators, and a senior military officer were among the conspirators.

Questioning who appointed the lawyer in the minister's office, Gonzales said Sturge is the only person with the authority and called for an explanation and for the attorney to be identified.

The Newsday article did not say the lawyer was appointed to Sturge's office.

Gonzales also recalled Sturge previously saying he did not wish to be a minister and asked if there was something in his past as a criminal defence attorney that made him hesitant and why the Prime Minister appointed him despite his reluctance?

"The Prime Minister should perhaps consider removing the burden that she has placed on the shoulders of the Minister, who never wanted that burden in the first place and for reasons best known to him."

Newsday was unable to get a comment from Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar or UNC deputy political leaders David Lee, Jearlean John and Dr Roodal Moonilal as calls went unanswered. Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Barry Padarath told Newsday that questions should be directed to the Minister of Homeland Security and the Commissioner of Police. Newsday was unable to get a comment from either of them.

Gonzales' questions aren't the only ones from the opposition which have not yet been answered by the government. Like the MP, Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles-Robinson also called for an explanation on the decision to cancel the traditional Independence Day celebrations. Days earlier, while speaking at a PNM meeting in Pleasantville, San Fernando, she also called on the Prime Minister to clarify the government's sudden decision to send the commanding officer of the TT Regiment, Col Keston Charles, on 605 days' leave effective August 8, and then withdrawing the decision in 48 hours.

On August 8, Charles, who is in charge of the troops at the various encampments, was informed by Chief of Defence Staff Air Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel, to proceed on 605 days' leave. His leadership was handed over to Lt Col Dwayne Edwards at regiment headquarters on August 9.

However, on August 10, Sturge informed Daniel to rescind the instructions retroactively to August 8, Newsday was reliably informed.